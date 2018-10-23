Companies

McDonald's notes drop in profit but sales growth metric impresses

Comparable sales — a key benchmark in the restaurant business — grew in all four of McDonald's regional categories, with the home US market up 2.4%

23 October 2018 - 16:11 Agency Staff
Customers enter and exit a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square in New York, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Customers enter and exit a McDonald's restaurant in Times Square in New York, the US. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New York— McDonald's, home of the Big Mac, reported a dip in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, but notched comparable sales growth in key regions, including Britain, France and Japan.

Net income at the fast-food giant fell to $1.6bn, a drop of 13.1% from the same period of the prior year. But the 2017 quarter was boosted by about $850m from the sale of businesses in China and Hong Kong.

Quarterly revenues fell 6.7% to $5.4bn.

But on the bright side, comparable sales — a key benchmark in the restaurant business — grew in all four of McDonald's regional categories, with the home US market up 2.4%.

The company also experienced strong sales growth in the UK, Australia, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, McDonald's said.

The results come on the heels of improvements in comparable sales over the last three years following efforts at simplifying the menu to speed service and upgrading mobile applications to meet consumer demand.

The company also has invested in food delivery.

"We have made substantial progress modernising restaurants around the world, enhancing hospitality and elevating the experience for the millions of customers we serve every day," said McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Shares jumped 2.6% to $170.95 in pre-market trading.

AFP

McDonald′s bun maker Aryzta′s €800m plan ′is excessive′

The Swiss-Irish bakery’s stock jumps as much as 35% on hopes that objections by Cobas Asset Management will halt the fund raising
Companies
21 days ago

EU says McDonald's Luxembourg tax deal is not illegal

McDonald's has avoided having to repay millions in back taxes in a decision that has taken the European Commission three years
Companies
1 month ago

Cowboys mustn’t cry, says Adams

GPI chairman reflects on turbulent times and what faces new CEO
Business
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
‘Old boys club’ draws Truworths investors’ ire
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Calgro lining up cheaper $25m loan
Companies / Property
3.
Investec bets on education crisis and sets eyes ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Verimark’s Michael van Straaten in new bid to go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Octodec puts development pipeline on ice
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.