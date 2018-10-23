McDonald's notes drop in profit but sales growth metric impresses

New York— McDonald's, home of the Big Mac, reported a dip in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, but notched comparable sales growth in key regions, including Britain, France and Japan.

Net income at the fast-food giant fell to $1.6bn, a drop of 13.1% from the same period of the prior year. But the 2017 quarter was boosted by about $850m from the sale of businesses in China and Hong Kong.

Quarterly revenues fell 6.7% to $5.4bn.

But on the bright side, comparable sales — a key benchmark in the restaurant business — grew in all four of McDonald's regional categories, with the home US market up 2.4%.

The company also experienced strong sales growth in the UK, Australia, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan, McDonald's said.

The results come on the heels of improvements in comparable sales over the last three years following efforts at simplifying the menu to speed service and upgrading mobile applications to meet consumer demand.

The company also has invested in food delivery.

"We have made substantial progress modernising restaurants around the world, enhancing hospitality and elevating the experience for the millions of customers we serve every day," said McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Shares jumped 2.6% to $170.95 in pre-market trading.

