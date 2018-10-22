Companies

Philip Morris’s stop-smoking campaign is simply ‘PR puff’

The £2m wraparound ad campaign covering Monday’s Daily Mirror has been slammed as ‘staggering hypocrisy’

22 October 2018 - 16:58 Reuters
The front of a four-page wraparound ad by Philip Morris calling on people to quit smoking for 30 days is seen on the front page of the Daily Mirror in London, Britain, on October 22 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING
The front of a four-page wraparound ad by Philip Morris calling on people to quit smoking for 30 days is seen on the front page of the Daily Mirror in London, Britain, on October 22 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING

London — Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris International drew accusations of hypocrisy on Monday after using a four-page newspaper advertisement to urge smokers to quit cigarettes.

The wraparound advertisment covering Monday’s Daily Mirror tabloid is part of Philip Morris’s £2m Hold My Light campaign, in which the world’s biggest international tobacco company is pushing a 30-day challenge for people to give up smoking.

The campaign also features a video and a website where smokers can sign up for the challenge and gain information to help them to kick the habit.

Cigarettes account for the vast majority of Philip Morris’s revenue, but the company has repeatedly stated a longer-term vision to replace cigarette sales with products such as its IQOS tobacco-heating device, which it says is less dangerous.

“This is staggering hypocrisy from a tobacco company to promote its own smoking-cessation products in the UK while continuing to promote tobacco cigarettes across the world,” Cancer Research UK said.

“The best way Philip Morris could help people to stop smoking is to stop making cigarettes.”

Philip Morris has said that the UK, where advertising and marketing of cigarettes is prohibited, could eradicate cigarettes in coming years. British health regulators have also endorsed e-cigarettes as a way to help people to quit.

“This campaign is simply PR puff,” said Hazel Cheeseman, director of policy for Action on Smoking and Health.

“If they were serious about a smoke-free world they wouldn’t challenge tobacco legislation around the world but instead support regulations that will really help smokers quit and prevent children from taking up smoking.”

In 2017, Reuters published a special report on efforts by Philip Morris to subvert the World Health Organisation’s global tobacco treaty, which is aimed at reducing smoking worldwide. 

Vaping won’t stop smouldering tobacco demand

Consumer health consciousness, among many business-related factors such as high excise duties and strict regulation, have seen a fall in smokers
Opinion
14 hours ago

Big tobacco’s hopes for vaping go up in smoke

Revenue from next-generation products will be 10% less than the £1bn BAT anticipated
Companies
6 days ago

Juul has a fit of the vapers as rivals create copycat e-cigarettes

Juul is helping crackdown on youth vaping but says rival products sold without age restriction
Companies
18 days ago

