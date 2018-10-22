Marie Claire SA to close as owner focuses on ‘digital and creative offering’

The last issue of the South African version of lifestyle magazine Marie Claire will be published in December, after Associated Media Publishing (AMP) announced that it would not renew its licence.

AMP, which also publishes Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and House and Leisure, relaunched the South African edition of Marie Claire magazine in 2003, in partnership with Groupe Marie Claire.

“Our business has become SA’s most digitally and event-led multimedia company in the lifestyle space and as the licence of the Marie Claire brand came up for renewal, we felt it was the right time for us to concentrate our efforts on our digital and creative offering,” AMP CEO Julia Raphaely said in a statement.

“We have enjoyed a long and trusted relationship with the brand and our partners in France for 15 years; the magazine has been providing readers with incredible reportage, investigative features and inspiration, and we thank them for their support, engagement and loyalty.”

AMP would “redeploy” the magazine’s staff “to other parts of the company as it continues to build its business”.

Those who have subscriptions to the magazine would have the chance to receive another AMP title for the duration of their initial subscription.