Elon Musk’s hyperloop test tunnel to open soon — with free rides

The trial tunnel will have a top speed of 248km/h, according to the billionaire-entrepreneur, surpassing the 200km/h travelled by an electric sled in a video of a test run posted in May last year.

Festivities to mark the occasion include an opening event on the night of December 10 and free rides for the public the next day, Musk tweeted.

Boring Co said in August that it was hosting tours of the tunnel site for schools in LA County, accommodating as many as 30 students each time.

The company is also working on other projects including a Dugout Loop in Los Angeles to transport baseball fans directly to Dodger Stadium, and an express service from O’Hare airport to downtown Chicago.

