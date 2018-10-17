Netflix’s meteoric rise impresses the most bullish on Wall Street

Los Angeles— Netflix is growing faster than even its most bullish fans on Wall Street predicted, soothing doubts about its global prospects and sending its already stratospheric stock higher.

After a stumble with its previous results, the world’s largest paid, online TV network added far more subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter. Netflix also issued an upbeat outlook for the current three months, saying it plans to add 28.9-million customers in total this year, a record for the 21-year-old company.

The shares soared 11% on Wednesday in pre-market US trading.

The results should prolong Netflix’s reign as one of the best-performing stocks on Wall Street, giving the company leeway to spend billions of dollars more on original programming. Netflix has parlayed subscriber growth into huge gains for investors. Even before the surge in Tuesday’s after-hours trading and pre-market Wednesday, the shares were up 80% this year.

“There is so much growth ahead in streaming video entertainment, we’re going to focus on that for a very long time,” CEO Reed Hastings said during a pre-taped interview with analysts.

Netflix signed up 6.96-million customers in the third quarter, boosting its global total to 137.1-million. That sent the shares up as much as 17% in extended trading.

Netflix shares typically fluctuate widely after earnings, and this quarter was no exception. The stock soared in after-hours trading to $405, putting the market value of the company in the same territory as Comcast, the largest US cable provider, and Walt Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company. It gave up some of the gains in pre-market action on Wednesday but was still up 11% to $383.59 at 7.23am Eastern time. The streaming service’s May 2027 eurobond surged to a three-month high on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.