Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Adcorp managed to return to profitability

16 October 2018 - 12:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ROBERTSROB
Picture: 123RF/ROBERTSROB

Adcorp’s turnaround strategy appears to be bearing fruit.

The employment services firm has returned to the black, reporting earnings per share of 90.2c. This comes after a loss of 120.7c in the year-earlier period.

CEO Innocent Dutiro joined Business Day TV for more detail behind the numbers.

Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

Cost-cutting allows Adcorp to become profitable again

The company said it was on track to realise the balance of the R200m savings identified as part of the first phase of cost reduction
Companies
1 day ago

JSE likely to open weaker as global gloom returns to markets

Bourses lose ground again on Monday morning, indicating Friday’s rise was just a short respite in a downward run that began on September 25
Markets
1 day ago

Turnaround strategy slashes Adcorp debt by more than half

The group warns of fall in basic earnings per share
Companies
18 days ago

Labour broker wings clipped

The Constitutional Court does not ban labour broking in its entirety
Features
2 months ago

Adcorp drops almost 10% on labour broking ruling

The labour broker struggled after the Constitutional Court dismissed its appeal against dual employment, on Thursday
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
How Famous Brands’ UK burger business went from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery moves to contain spread of clients’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Attacq to bring residential development to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sears, the once-mighty US retailer, files for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pick n Pay sells most groceries in five years
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.