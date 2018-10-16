News Leader
WATCH: How Adcorp managed to return to profitability
16 October 2018 - 12:01
Adcorp’s turnaround strategy appears to be bearing fruit.
The employment services firm has returned to the black, reporting earnings per share of 90.2c. This comes after a loss of 120.7c in the year-earlier period.
CEO Innocent Dutiro joined Business Day TV for more detail behind the numbers.
Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
