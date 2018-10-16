J&J reports good quarter and higher full-year forecast

Bengaluru — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) reported slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and pushed its full-year forecast higher, as demand for its cancer drugs Zytiga and Imbruvica helped offset falling sales of arthritis treatment Remicade.

Shares were unchanged in pre-market trading, with the company forecasting adjusted 2018 earnings per share in the range of $8.13 and $8.18, marginally up from a previous range of $8.07 to $8.17.

Overall sales rose 3.6% to $20.35bn in the quarter, higher than the average estimate of $20.05bn. “This is exactly how we want to start the third earnings season,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Joanne Wuensch wrote in a note, referring to the overall sales number.

As Remicade faces increased competition and sales of medical devices and some consumer products weaken, J&J has been relying on its new cancer drugs as well as deals such as the $30bn purchase of rare disease specialist Actelion last year.

Sales of prostate cancer drug Zytiga surged ahead of analysts’ estimates and raked in $958m in the quarter, compared with the consensus estimate of $795m, according to Barclays.

Sales of Stelara, which is used to treat psoriasis and other auto-immune diseases, jumped 16.5% to $1.31bn, above the average estimate of $1.27bn. Remicade sales fell 16.3% to $1.38bn, but narrowly beat the consensus estimate of $1.36bn.

Blood cancer drug Darzalex brought in sales of $498m, missing the analysts’ average estimate of $510m. Sales at the company’s medical device business marginally fell to $6.59bn, missing expectations of $6.66bn.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.05 a share compared with the forecast of $2.03, according to data from Refinitiv.

J&J’s CFO Joseph Wolk said in a CNBC interview after the results that the company had agreed with a US government proposal requiring companies to include price of medicines in TV ads.

Reuters