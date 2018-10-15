Masayoshi Son's SoftBank could take hit with tech firms over disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Tokyo — Masayoshi Son has already paid a price for his close ties to Saudi Arabia. It could soon go much higher.

Son’s SoftBank plummeted the most in more than two years on Monday after Saudi Arabia came under fire for the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The country is the biggest outside investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund, which has backed Uber, WeWork, Didi Chuxing and Slack.

Although Saudi officials have denied wrongdoing, Turkish authorities allege the Washington Post writer was murdered after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The US is pressing for an explanation and considering punishments, while business leaders including the CEO of Uber have pulled out of Saudi Arabia’s “Davos in the Desert” event. SoftBank’s Monday plunge brings the decline in its market value from a September peak to $22bn.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered an internal investigation into the Khashoggi’s disappearance, which could hold people accountable if the evidence warrants it, according to a Bloomberg report Monday.

The trouble for Son is that his grand vision depends on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who pledged $45bn for the Vision Fund after a 45-minute pitch from Son and has promised a similar amount for the next fund. Not only are those commitments now in question, but SoftBank could face a revolt in Silicon Valley if entrepreneurs begin to think taking its cash is akin to blood money.

“If the Saudis are implicated in the murder, you might find a lot of investors not willing to take their money,” said Chris Lane, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein. “This could start to freeze the Vision fund out of future deals. This also potentially puts Vision Fund II at risk.”

SoftBank shares had gained 29% this year to September 28 as investors began to credit Son for his ambitious investments in technology startups in the US, China and beyond. But the stock has tumbled 19% since then amid the Saudi controversy and a broad decline in technology shares, including a 7.3% drop on Monday.