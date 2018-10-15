Companies

SECURITY BREACH

Facebook hack nets details of 30-million

15 October 2018 - 05:02 Munsif Vengattil
Picture: REUTERS
Facebook said on Friday it had confirmed that the attackers in the mass security breach it announced late in September accessed the accounts of about 30-million people and stole name and contact details of  29-million members.

Facebook said in late September that hackers stole digital login codes, allowing them to take over nearly
50-million user accounts in its worst security breach yet, but did not confirm if information had actually been stolen.

The company said that for 15-million people, attackers accessed name and contact details, including phone number, e-mail, or both, depending on what the individuals had on their profiles. For 14-million more people, the attackers also accessed other details, including username, gender, relationship status, locale/language, religion, hometown, current city, birth date, devices used to access Facebook, education, work and the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in.

"We’re co-operating with the FBI, which is actively investigating and asked us not to discuss who may be behind this attack," Facebook said.

Reuters

