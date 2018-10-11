Transnet tests the world's longest train to help miners of manganese

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) successfully tested the world's longest train with the intention of serving growing demand from SA's manganese miners for access to export markets for the key steel ingredient.

SA has the world's largest manganese deposits and is a leading player in supplying the mineral to steel mills, but mining companies have long complained about limited rail capacity being the bottleneck on exports.

Transnet was keen to address these concerns and exploit its existing infrastructure and rolling stock combined with enhanced technology to meet demands from the sector, Lloyd Tobias, TFR's chief operating officer.

The September test with 375 wagons in a 4km-long train proved the concept that TFR could haul manganese in this configuration, topping the longest production train in the world, the 342-wagon iron ore trains running on the same 861km-long Sishen-to-Saldanha line.

A train with this many wagons would haul 22,500 tonnes of manganese ore. The train would give TFR an extra 1-million tonnes a year of capacity, running 44 loads to Saldanha, which is primarily an iron ore export facility.

"The project will maximise the manganese volumes railed between the mines in Hotazel via Sishen to Saldanha. This will be achieved by optimising the use of existing assets, locomotives and wagons, within the installed infrastructure constraints, doing more with what is currently available," Tobias said.

The next step was to bring the train into operation and securing manganese ore to fill it now that the test work had proved successful, said Russell Baatjies, TFR's GM of the iron ore and manganese business unit.

The train was "meant to meet the needs of manganese customers within the Hotazel area and the emerging miners. This phase will include further customer engagements and official launch of the train," he said.

Transnet is using innovative ways to step up its share of manganese moving out of the Northern Cape to offshore markets and wants to capture the full 14-million tonnes transported to the coast every year, Gert de Beer, the parastatal’s chief business development officer, told Business Day in July.