Johnnie Walker set to open ‘experiential store’ in Madrid

The world’s largest distiller said it chose Madrid because it’s a top tourist destination

11 October 2018 - 07:17 Tiago Ramos Alfaro
Diageo’s flagship Scotch whisky label is set to open a retail store in the centre of Madrid in Spain to offer classes, tastings and a "deep dive into the flavours".

Johnnie Walker’s first "experiential store" will include interactive areas and a personalisation station, all centred on whisky, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The new retail bet follows Diageo’s portfolio refocus on its core labels and an investment of £150m in whisky tourism throughout Scotland.

The world’s largest distiller said it chose Madrid because
it’s a top tourist destination, also citing the popularity of scotch in Spain.

"It makes sense for Diageo, under pressure to position its Johnnie Walker whisky as a luxury brand, to open its first experiential flagship store in Madrid," said Duncan Fox, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in London. He expects more stores will follow.

Europe accounted for 24% of Diageo’s 2017 revenue, and scotch is its top-selling product.

