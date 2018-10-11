Amazon secures cloud contracts Deals signed with SAP and Symantec

Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing division of Amazon.com, signed new deals with customers SAP and Symantec worth a combined $1bn, according to an internal memo, underscoring the company’s growing momentum in the market for internet-based computing power and storage.

The contracts are each worth $500m over five years, the text of an Amazon e-mail from September showed. Both transactions represented expansions of existing partnerships.

Microsoft, the number two cloud-services provider, had also competed for the Symantec deal, according to the memo.

Some of the world’s largest technology companies have been fighting it out for supremacy in the cloud.

AWS, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google have all tried to woo organisations and companies by touting the capabilities and performance of their services, which help organisations store and process data remotely, build new applications and adopt new technologies including artificial intelligence.

AWS has so far maintained the lead, winning $17.5bn in sales in 2017. That is out of a market estimated to have been worth $30bn in 2017 and expected to balloon to $83.5bn by 2021, according to research firm Gartner.

AWS declined to comment.