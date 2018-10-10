Companies

WATCH: How to measure the private sector’s contribution to SA

10 October 2018 - 09:57 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
IQBusiness has launched a Business Contribution Index that will measure the contribution of the private sector to the economy.

The aim is to establish where and how the private sector has the greatest effect and how that can be enhanced to benefit the greater economy.  

IQBusiness CEO Adam Craker joined Business Day TV to discuss the index and how it can be used to improve SA’s economy.

