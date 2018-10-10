Companies

JOINT VENTURE

Geely and Daimler eye hailing

Under discussion is a 50-50 venture that would take on market leader Didi Chuxing

10 October 2018 - 05:04 Yan Zhang and Haze Fan
Geely's founder and chairman, Li Shufu. Picture: REUTERS
Geely's founder and chairman, Li Shufu. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing - Chinese billionaire Li Shufu may have found the glue to start binding together the vehicle assets he has assembled across the globe – by creating an entirely new business.

Li’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is in talks with Daimler — in which Li took an almost 10% stake earlier this year — to set up ride-hailing and car-sharing services in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under discussion is a 50-50 venture that would take on market leader Didi Chuxing, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified.

Geely would join forces with the German carmaker to create mobility services – an area that has been dominated by tech firms such as Didi and Uber.

"Li acquiring the stake in Daimler does have a very clear strategic rationale and industry logic," said Bill Russo, CEO of Shanghai-based advisory firm Automobility. "The joint venture, as the first step of the collaboration, is good evidence of that."

In the past eight years, Geely has amassed a stable of brands, including Volvo Cars, British sportscarmaker Lotus, London Black Cabs – and the largest stake in Daimler.

Daimler and rivals from Volkswagen to Toyota are seeking a foothold in the transport services that are changing the way consumers use vehicles. China, the world’s biggest car market, may end its near-three-decade growth partly because consumers are moving from owning to sharing, according to Russo and other analysts.

Daimler has had more success in mobility than most, gaining traction with ride-pooling service ViaVan, ride-sharing app MyTaxi and car-sharing platform Car2Go, which is being merged with BMW’s DriveNow.

Daimler declined 1% to €54.03 at 3.13pm in Frankfurt.

Bloomberg

Berlin seeks to curb Chinese takeovers

Chinese proposals account for 40% of the 165 reviews of foreign takeover plans in the past three years
World
20 days ago

China-US trade war: Beijing moves to cushion economy

China’s central bank announces second steep reserve cuts for banks in 2018
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn ...
Companies
3.
Commission’s green light takes Glencore further ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shares in Christo Wiese's Invicta slide as probe ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.