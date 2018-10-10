Companies

FINNISH IPO

Crowdfunding firm aims for rapid global growth

Fellow Finance is among the first European peer-to-peer financial technology companies to be listed

10 October 2018 - 05:05 Jussi Rosendahl
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Helsinki - Finnish crowdfunding platform Fellow Finance is targeting fast international growth after a successful initial public offering (IPO) in Helsinki, its CEO says.

Founded back in 2013, the company was valued at €55m by the IPO, which closed on Tuesday and was more than two times oversubscribed.

The stock is due to start trading on Wednesday. Fellow Finance is among the first European peer-to-peer financial technology companies to be listed, following Funding Circle’s London IPO in September.

The Finnish company’s digital platform brokers peer-to-peer loans by private individuals and businesses. It currently operates in Finland, Sweden, Germany and Poland.

Unlike many of its competitors, Fellow Finance’s digital lending platform allows investors to invest in both consumer and company loans.

A large part of the company’s revenue comes from borrowers’ fees. In 2017 sales grew 55% to €8.7m with an operating profit of €2.5m.

In 2018, revenue is seen to be more than €12m and operating profit to stand between €3.1m and €3.6m.

"We have grown remarkably in recent years and we see that growth continuing, both in existing markets as well as in new regions [in the EU]," CEO Jouni Hintikka said.

"The low-rate environment is bringing investors to us, while borrowers are interested in our ability to arrange loans quickly," he said.

With more than €300m of brokered loans so far, Hintikka said Fellow Finance is the largest crowdfunding platform in Northern Europe. Rivals in the region include Sweden’s Lendify and Germany’s Auxmoney.

Continental Europe has lagged behind Britain, the US and China in crowdfunding and alternative finance because of its large number of small countries with different legislation and languages, Hintikka said.

"Finnish crowdfunding law has boosted the market here and the same is likely to happen in continental Europe," he said. Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince insists stalled Aramco IPO is on track

Riyadh’s original timetable was undone by scepticism about the oil giant’s valuation
Companies
2 days ago

$25m IPO envisioned for ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression

On the back of medical and financial interest in marijuana, psilocybin is heading to the labs too
World
6 days ago

Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn rout

The Chinese internet giant has lost more than any other company in the world, enabling ExxonMobil to knock it out of the top 10
Companies
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn ...
Companies
3.
Commission’s green light takes Glencore further ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shares in Christo Wiese's Invicta slide as probe ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.