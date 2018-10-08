Trial begins for two of three former Tesco execs accused of fraud

London — Three former Tesco executives deceived investors by conspiring with hundreds of suppliers to conceal a £250m hole in the grocer’s accounts, part of a scandal that wiped £2bn from the UK chain’s market value, prosecutors said at the start of the trial of two of them.

Former UK chief Chris Bush and former UK commercial director John Scouler were charged in September 2016 following a two-year Serious Fraud Office investigation of Tesco’s accounting practices. Former UK finance head Carl Rogberg is unwell and is not on trial.

“It’s hard to imagine a more serious situation for a public limited company,” prosecutor Sasha Wass said in the London courtroom. “Both defendants and Carl Rogberg were well aware that Tesco’s profits were being manipulated to the stock market in order to improperly inflate the profit figure.”

Tesco’s board was alerted to the issue by one of Rogberg’s colleagues in 2014. The information “was like a hand grenade being thrown into the company,” Wass said. Bush and Scouler were aware of the shortfall but remained quiet, she said.

Bush and Scouler were charged with two counts of fraud and false accounting. The men, who deny the allegations and have pleaded not guilty, “dishonestly falsified or concurred in the falsification” of digital-accounting records for Tesco, according to the SFO indictment.

The fraud took place with the help of hundreds of suppliers, who provided false invoices, Wass said.

