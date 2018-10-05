Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm goes bankrupt, shutting some stores

New York/Wilmington — Mattress Firm, the troubled bed retailer of scandal-plagued Steinhoff International Holdings, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to shutter up to 700 stores.

The Chapter 11 petition filed on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, lists more than $1bn in both debt and assets, and includes units of well-known brand names such as 1800mattress.com and Sleepy’s. Among the largest unsecured creditors are Simmons Manufacturing and Serta Mattress.

Mattress Firm expects to keep operating as usual while it completes a restructuring plan that includes paring back its chain of more than 3,000 stores across 49 states, according to a statement. The Houston-based company is asking the court to approve $250m of financing to keep paying its bills during the re-organisation. It also said $525m in senior secured credit has been committed to fund its turnaround. The process is expected to take 45 to 60 days, Mattress Firm said.

“Leading up to the holiday shopping season, we will exit up to 700 stores in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other,” Steve Stagner, Mattress Firm CEO, said in the statement. An initial group of 200 stores will be shut in the next few days, the company said.

Pre-packaged deal

The bankruptcy includes a pre-packaged restructuring agreement, meaning it already has the approval of key stakeholders, but it will still need court approval. The chain said deliveries to customers won’t be affected and it will continue to honor warranties, promotional programmes, returns and exchanges.

Mattress Firm’s problems have intensified the troubles of parent Steinhoff, which is restructuring more than €9bn of debt and dealing with an investigation into faulty accounting. The downward spiral began in December, when Steinhoff said it had uncovered irregularities and that Markus Jooste had left his post of CEO.

To stave off collapse, Steinhoff has had to sell some assets and persuade bondholders and banks to agree to new repayment terms. Suffering losses, some investors have launched class-action lawsuits and the company’s former chair, billionaire Christo Wiese, is suing Steinhoff for R59bn ($4bn).

Rapid Expansion

Steinhoff bought Mattress Firm for $3.8bn two years ago, but the chain expanded too aggressively, suffered from ineffective marketing, and has been embroiled in a dispute with suppliers, Steinhoff said.

The company has acknowledged it over-saturated some of its markets, a problem made worse in 2016 when Mattress Firm bought Sleepy’s and created the biggest US mattress chain. That left the combined company with some outlets across the street from each other. The chain also parted ways with its largest supplier, Tempur Sealy, which has now sued Mattress Firm for allegedly selling confusingly similar products under the Therapedic brand name.

According to a presentation to lenders, Mattress Firm’s revenue as of September declined to €1.9bn from €2.2bn in September 2017, but the like-for-like sales rose 2.6%. The company targets e-commerce improvement and opening stores in Los Angeles and Detroit as part of its turnaround strategy.

With Renée Bonorchis, Antonio Vanuzzo, John Lauerman and Nikolaj Gammeltoft

Bloomberg