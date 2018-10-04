Mark Zuckerberg in search of a boss for charity arm

The search reflects the expanding ambitions of an organisation launched in 2015 with the goal of helping to eradicate disease, improve education and reform the criminal justice system. While Zuckerberg and Chan said they would pledge 99% of their wealth to philanthropy, an investment office would help generate returns to support those causes.

The organisation, which is managed by Chan, is the repository for much of the Facebook founder’s wealth, totalling about $63bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.

More than 95% of Zuckerberg’s fortune is invested in Facebook shares and he remains a controlling shareholder. According to the social media company’s filings, 360-million shares, or $58bn, were held by CZI Holdings as of August 30.

The investing chief is expected to build a team to oversee a portfolio of more than $10bn, according to a description of the position viewed by Bloomberg News. The document was prepared by David Barrett Partners, the executive recruiter leading the search.

David Barrett declined to respond to queries.

The New York-based firm has overseen numerous searches for endowment and foundation leaders, including helping hire Stanford University’s Robert Wallace, who trained at Yale under Swensen.

A representative for Zuckerberg and Chan has said they established the initiative as a limited liability company instead of a nonprofit to give it more flexibility to support causes. It has a subsidiary that’s a tax-exempt nonprofit and another that’s a social welfare organisation, both of which make grants.

The initiative has a venture investing arm that has backed start-ups related to the company’s mission.

Some of Zuckerberg’s fortune has been invested with Iconiq Capital, a wealth adviser that invests capital for several early Facebook employees. The investment firm has since grown beyond managing these entrepreneurs’ money to include building private equity, venture and real estate funds.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative seeks candidates with a "track record of innovation and independent thought", according to the recruiting document.

The candidates must be "deeply passionate" about making social progress, and be inspirational leaders and team builders. A primary objective of their work will be "optimising the performance of CZI’s investment portfolio".

The chief investment officer, who will be based in California, will report to Zuckerberg, Chan and the investment committee, it says.

Bloomberg