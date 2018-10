James Bond’s favourite ride Aston Martin skids onto London bourse

London — Shares in luxury carmaker Aston Martin fell as much as 6.5% on their market debut in London on Wednesday as investors and analysts raised concerns over its ability to deliver an ambitious roll-out of new models.

The company, which in 2017 made its first profit since 2010 and has gone bankrupt seven times, had priced its shares at £19 each, giving it a market capitalisation of £4.33bn.

The shares fell to as low as £17.75 and were down 5% at 9.35am GMT.

Aston Martin has plans to launch a new model every year from 2016 to 2022.

“[It] has very aggressive growth plans. The execution of that growth needs to be flawless — nothing eats cash more than a car company when the cycle turns. There is concern that it’s more cyclical than the commentary has been,” said James Congdon, MD of cashflow returns specialist Quest.

“The banks have done a good job for their client — but there’s no bounce.”

Mitigating risk

Aston Martin — full name Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings — expects to produce about 7,100-7,300 cars in 2019, and 9,600-9,800 cars in 2020. It aims to increase production to 14,000 cars in the medium term, helped by new models and improving its manufacturing process.

The company is investing all of its cashflow to try to achieve this, leaving nothing for dividends or paying down debt.

“In terms of execution risk — this is what I’ve done for all of my career. I’m an engineer: we mitigate risk,” CEO Andy Palmer, who has led a turnaround plan at the company since 2014, told Reuters.

Palmer played down risks to the business from Britain leaving the EU, even as other car manufacturers step up warnings over a disorderly Brexit.

He said Aston Martin was “relatively well insulated” from the effects of Brexit because Europe is not its biggest market and it may actually benefit from exporting with a cheaper pound.

However, 60% of its parts are imported from the EU and will be hit by tariffs if there is no trade deal.

“Obviously we’d all prefer no tariffs to be frank, no doubt, but the industry has to learn to adapt and it always has adapted to changes,” Palmer said.

Valuation

In 2017, Aston Martin had adjusted earnings before tax interest, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of £206.5m, up from £100.9m in 2016.

Its closest stock market comparable is Ferrari, which listed in 2015 and trades at an enterprise value (debt plus equity) of 22.2 times ebitda, according to Refinitiv data.

Based on this metric and Aston Martin’s net debt of £538.8m, the British carmaker was priced at 23.6 times ebitda on its debut.