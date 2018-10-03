Companies

HyperloopTT unveils first full-size passenger hyperloop capsule

The capsule, at 32m long and weighing in at five tons, is a peak at the future of high-speed travel

03 October 2018 - 10:19 Anand Krishnamoorthy
The world's first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule is unveiled in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, on October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO
The world's first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule is unveiled in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, on October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

Singapore — Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has unveiled its first full-scale passenger capsule, offering the world a peek at the future of travel.

The capsule, 32m long and weighing five tons, was shown in Spain and will be moved to Toulouse, France, for additional assembly before it is used on one of the first commercial tracks, said the California-based startup, known as HyperloopTT.

Named the Quintero One, the product is made almost entirely out of composite material.

Hyperloop is a technology that gained popularity after billionaire Elon Musk touted it in 2013, prompting several companies to join the race to build a high-speed transportation system.

The front of the world’s first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule, unveiled in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, on October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO
The front of the world’s first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule, unveiled in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, on October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

It envisages moving passengers in capsules at speeds of more than 1,200km/h through low-pressure tubes, in order to reduce friction. The technology will be able to propel trains faster than existing methods such as the Maglev, which uses a levitation technology to lift the train cars above a track to eliminate surface drag.

The Los Angeles area is emerging as a hyperloop centre, home to competitors Arrivo and Virgin Hyperloop One. Musk’s Boring Co also has its base there.

Musk, who also runs Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), first unveiled his idea for a hyperloop — a tube-based system to move people from Los Angeles to San Francisco in half an hour — in a 57-page white paper in 2013 because he was disappointed with California’s plans for a high-speed rail system.

In July, HyperloopTT set up a joint venture to build a test system in a mountainous southwest province in China.

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop One held discussions in India, aiming to offer fares that are cheaper than local airlines.

In February, Branson signed a preliminary agreement in Mumbai for a broad hyperloop framework and mooted a Mumbai-Pune system that would shrink travel time to 25 minutes and save about three hours.

Bloomberg

Hyperloop to build test track in China for high-speed system

The firm is one of several to take Elon Musk’s idea for a new type of transport system propelling capsules through vacuum-sealed tunnels and attempt ...
World
2 months ago

Hyperloop or hyperbole? Elon Musk says his supersonic transport plan is a go

The US government has neither confirmed nor denied his claim that he has ‘verbal’ approval to build a system that would blast passenger ...
Companies
1 year ago

Elon Musk reveals plans for super-fast ‘Hyperloop’

Solar-powered transport system would shoot passengers in capsule through low-pressure tube at up to about 1,280km/h
World
5 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Hyperloop to build test track in China for high-speed system
World / Asia

Hyperloop or hyperbole? Elon Musk says his supersonic transport plan is a go
Companies

Race to create futuristic hyperloop transport system gains speed
World / Americas

Elon Musk reveals plans for super-fast ‘Hyperloop’
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.