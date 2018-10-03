HyperloopTT unveils first full-size passenger hyperloop capsule

Singapore — Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has unveiled its first full-scale passenger capsule, offering the world a peek at the future of travel.

The capsule, 32m long and weighing five tons, was shown in Spain and will be moved to Toulouse, France, for additional assembly before it is used on one of the first commercial tracks, said the California-based startup, known as HyperloopTT.

Named the Quintero One, the product is made almost entirely out of composite material.

Hyperloop is a technology that gained popularity after billionaire Elon Musk touted it in 2013, prompting several companies to join the race to build a high-speed transportation system.