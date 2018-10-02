Companies

VW drops Audi CEO accused of diesel fraud

Rupert Stadler, in jail since June, has had all his offices and contracts ended

02 October 2018 - 18:46 Agency Staff
Rupert Stadler, jailed former CEO of Audi. Picture: AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE
Rupert Stadler, jailed former CEO of Audi. Picture: AFP/CHRISTOF STACHE

German car giant Volkswagen (VW) said on Tuesday it was removing Rupert Stadler, the CEO of subsidiary Audi who has been jailed in an emissions fraud probe since June, from his post and the parent group’s board.

“The supervisory boards of VW and Audi agreed a deal with Rupert Stadler to end his offices and his contracts,” the company said in a statement.

Stadler was arrested in June a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with software to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

At the time, prosecutors said the custody was aimed at stopping him “seeking to influence witnesses or other suspects” in the investigation.

The allegations are part of the wider “dieselgate” scandal involving 11-million vehicles worldwide from VW and subsidiaries such as Audi, Porsche and Skoda that has gripped VW since 2015.

VW has yet to name an official successor to Stadler at the head of its high-end brand, after naming Dutch executive Bram Schot as interim boss following the arrest. “Mr Schot continues to act as interim CEO,” a VW spokesperson told AFP.

Citing sources close to VW, news agency DPA reported that Stadler would receive an immediate payment of “signficantly less than €1m” linked to his departure. The sources added that remaining claims “in the double-digit millions” relating to the time left to run on his contracts will be paid out only if Stadler escapes conviction. 

