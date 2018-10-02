Companies

COMPANIES LAW

Bill pushes remuneration reports for shareholders

The bill proposes that the remuneration report be presented at AGM's

02 October 2018 - 05:04 Siseko Njobeni
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Trade & industry minister Rob Davies has gazetted the Companies Amendment Bill that proposes a number of changes including steps that companies must take in the development of remuneration policies.

These are usually a bone of contention between shareholders demanding accountability and transparency and managements eager to hold on to highly mobile executive talent.

The bill has proposed that directors of a public company should prepare a directors’ remuneration report for presentation to shareholders at the entity’s annual general meeting (AGM) for each financial year.

According to the proposed changes, the report should entail a background statement, an overview of the main provisions of the company’s policy on remuneration and an implementation report with details of remuneration and benefits awarded to individual directors.

"The directors’ remuneration report must be approved by the board and signed on behalf of the board by a director of the company," the bill said.

Shareholder activist Theo Botha said on Monday that provisions required the board to take ownership and accountability for the policy.

The King 4 report on corporate governance, which generally guides how companies handle remuneration, recommends that shareholders get an opportunity to pass separate non-binding advisory votes on the remuneration policy and the implementation report.

"King 4 requires the board to engage with shareholders if more than 25% of them vote against the remuneration policy," Botha said.

The bill also makes it mandatory for a public or state-owned company to appoint a social and ethics committee at each AGM. It gives the minister of public enterprises authority to prescribe the minimum qualification needed for members of a social and ethics committee.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Norton Rose Fulbright director Stephen Kennedy-Good, tells Business Day TV what to expect now that the Companies Amendment Bill is out
