WATCH: This is what the Companies Amendment Bill will mean for SA
Norton Rose Fulbright director Stephen Kennedy-Good, tells Business Day TV what to expect now that the Companies Amendment Bill is out
01 October 2018 - 08:50
The long-awaited Companies Amendment Bill has been released, and it contains some substantive changes. Stephen Kennedy-Good, director of Norton Rose Fulbright, joined Business Day TV to discuss what to look out for.
Stephen Kennedy-Good, director of Norton Rose Fulbright, discusses the long awaited Companies Amendment Bill that has finally been released
