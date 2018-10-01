Companies

WATCH: This is what the Companies Amendment Bill will mean for SA

Norton Rose Fulbright director Stephen Kennedy-Good, tells Business Day TV what to expect now that the Companies Amendment Bill is out

01 October 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
The long-awaited Companies Amendment Bill has been released, and it contains some substantive changes.  Stephen Kennedy-Good, director of Norton Rose Fulbright, joined Business Day TV  to discuss what to look out for.

