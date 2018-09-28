Companies

Starbucks sues India’s ‘SardarBuksh’ over its name — but its logo stays

Indian chain ‘Burger Singh’ has been left alone, however, opening 20 outlets in India

28 September 2018 - 12:42 Agency Staff
Starbucks, not SardarBuksh Picture: BLOOMBERG/CRAIG WARGA
New Delhi — An Indian coffee shop chain rhyming with Starbucks and with a similar logo has agreed to change its name after being sued by the US giant, the Indian firm said Friday.

Starbucks, which entered the vast Indian market in 2012 and now has 125 outlets, began legal proceedings against “SardarBuksh” which has 25 shops in New Delhi, in July.

“Our name rhymed with Starbucks which is why the court ruled [on Thursday] in their favour,” Sanmeet Singh Kalra, co-founder of SardarBuksh, told AFP. His company has agreed to change the name to the not particularly different “Sardarji-Bakhsh” within two months.

However, Kalra said that his logo, which, like Starbuck’s is a circle of green and black with a figure at the centre — albeit a man in a turban and not a mermaid — will not change.

Harish Bijoor, a branding consultant, said that Indian firms often use names that are similar to well-known multinational  brands. “Such imitators have limited ambition and they enjoy their moment [in the] limelight of having ambushed an iconic brand in India,” Bijoor told AFP.

In 2015, US fast food giant Burger King reportedly took a street vendor in the northern city of Ludhiana to court for using the name “Mr Singh Burger King”. Indian chain “Burger Singh” has been left alone, however, opening 20 outlets in India with plans to expand into the British market, according to media reports.

