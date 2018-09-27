Companies

Finance minister assures France it will not sell stake in Air France

Bruno Le Maire was reacting to a warning by new Air France boss Benjamin Smith, to unions that the government was prepared to offload its shares

27 September 2018 - 13:12 Richard Lough and Sudip Kar-Gupta
The tails of Air France planes parked at Charles-de-Gaulle airport near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS
The tails of Air France planes parked at Charles-de-Gaulle airport near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — France has no plans for now to sell its 14% stake in Air France-KLM, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, pressing the group’s new CEO to focus on increasing competitiveness.

Le Maire was reacting to a warning from the group's new Canadian boss, Benjamin Smith, to Air France's labour unions that the government was prepared to offload its shares and they should not rely on the state to bail them out.

Smith, who took over the group last week, faces the unenviable task of having to overcome union resistance to reduce the French unit's swollen cost base while keeping increasingly frustrated Dutch staff on side.

A wave of strikes at Air France this spring cost the group some €€350m and led to the ouster of Smith's predecessor.

"Today the priority is to turn around Air France," Le Maire told franceinfo. "Selling off the state's stake in Air France is not part of Benjamin Smith's action plan. It is not an option on the table today."

Shares in Air France KLM rose 1.6% on Thursday, although the stock remains down nearly 40% in 2018.

Reuters

Air France-KLM new boss pledges to invest half his hefty salary in the airline

Benjamin Smith plans to invest in the company’s stock as a gauge of ‘confidence’
Companies
9 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the UK is a spent force

May’s visit marked the end of British dominance over much of the Commonwealth and Africa. The UK is a spent force
Opinion
10 hours ago

Bad vibes at Airbus engine maker Pratt

Pratt & Whitney is investigating incidents of excessive vibration in its engines that power Airbus SE’s A320neo aircraft
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Asisa will not back BEE targets for assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec rides out Viceroy storm with impressive ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shareholders a step closer to suing Steinhoff in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

France’s ‘exit tax’ on entrepreneurs will not be abolished
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.