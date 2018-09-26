Companies

Steinhoff shareholders to have their day in Dutch court

The shareholders say Steinhoff, registered in the Netherlands, misled them by stating false information in its 2015 and 2016 accounts

26 September 2018 - 13:37 Bart Meijer
Steinhoff’s head office in Stellenbosch, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Amsterdam — Litigation by shareholders against retailer Steinhoff will proceed in the Netherlands, a Dutch court said on Wednesday.

The court said it would hear complaints by shareholders who say that Steinhoff, registered in the Netherlands, misled them by stating false information in its 2015 and 2016 accounts. Late in 2017, Steinhoff uncovered accounting irregularities that sent its shares crashing and nearly tipped the company into bankruptcy.

The class-action suit was brought on by the Dutch shareholders association VEB in February, and is aimed at compensating Steinhoff investors worldwide for the more than €14bn in market value that disappeared after the accounting irregularities surfaced in December 2017.

The court dismissed claims by Steinhoff that a German court case started earlier in 2018 should take precedence over the Dutch case. The German case deals with the complaints of one shareholder, while the VEB represents a broad base of investors from the Netherlands and beyond, the court said.

Steinhoff has until November 7 to respond to the court’s decision. The VEB has also taken legal action against accountants Deloitte for alleged failures in the vetting of the books of Steinhoff.

Reuters

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: When is the JSE going to scream at Survé or Jooste?

Neither Survé nor Ajay Gupta was taken to task over ridiculous valuations, the future of media ‘unicorns’, ripping off the PIC or investor protection
10 hours ago

Steinhoff reassures lenders its forensic probe will be ready by end-December

Steinhoff warns sale of German-based furniture retailer Poco has hit a block
5 days ago

Markus Jooste’s fables

Ex-Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste came to parliament well prepared to obfuscate and deflect blame from himself for the retailer’s collapse
13 days ago

