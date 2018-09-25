Companies

Symantec results ‘unaffected by probe’ into accounting practices

25 September 2018 - 05:04 Angela Moon and Munsif Vengattil
All in order: The Symantec booth during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas in 2016. Picture: REUTERS
New York/Bengaluru — Symantec said on Monday that it would not restate previous financial results except for a specific $13m transaction, following a four-month long probe into the Norton antivirus maker’s accounting practices, sending its shares up about 4%.

Symantec launched the "whistle-blower" investigation in May after a former employee raised "concerns" about some accounting practices, prompting the company’s board to hire an independent counsel and other advisers to assist in the probe.

The audit committee identified certain behaviour inconsistent with the code of conduct and Symantec said it would take appropriate action in these matters, without specifying details.

The company said that the committee reviewed a transaction with a customer for which $13m was recognised as revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, and concluded that $12m of the $13m should be deferred.

Disclosure of the investigation, and the decline in Symantec’s stock price, put the company on the radar of activist investors. Starboard Value, a hedge fund with a history of buying stakes in poorly performing companies, bought a 5.8% stake in Symantec in August. Earlier in September, Symantec named three nominees of Starboard to its board.

Symantec has also suffered from weak revenue growth in its enterprise security business. In August it said it would lay off about 1,000 employees, or 8% of its workforce.

The previously announced results for the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2019 will be revised to take into account the deferral and any other financial adjustments required as a result of the revision, the firm said.

Symantec said it would adopt the audit committee’s proposal to appoint a chief accounting officer, and a separate chief compliance officer reporting to the committee.

Reuters

