Bail-out for Liverpool hospital after the collapse of Carillion

25 September 2018 - 18:34 Mekhla Raina and Rishika Chatterjee
Bengaluru — The UK government will step in to bail out a £335m new hospital in Liverpool, after the collapse of Carillion, which oversaw the deal, Sky News said on Monday.

An announcement by ministers on the termination of the Royal Liverpool Hospital private finance initiative deal and taking it into full public ownership is expected to be made within days, Sky said

 "Our board is meeting today and they will be discussing the options available, including the option to terminate the project agreement," a National Health Service trust spokesperson said.

Carillion, which provided services in defence, education, health and transport, collapsed in January, in the largest construction bankruptcy in UK history. It left creditors and its pensioners facing steep losses and put thousands of jobs at risk.

Britain’s biggest labour union has called for a criminal investigation into key people involved.

An announcement about the hospital could come ahead of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s speech at its annual conference in Liverpool, Sky News said.

Corbyn has long been opposed to public-private partnerships and wants key industries nationalised.

