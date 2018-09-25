Companies

A deal could be in the offing for Standard Bank's Nigerian unit and Nigeria's central bank

The Nigerian Central Bank says it is examining new documentation submitted by Standbic IBTC, and where justified, will review its penalty

25 September 2018 - 14:15 Andries Mahlangu
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Standard Bank has raised hopes of a solution for its Nigerian subsidiary, which is ensnared in a dispute between MTN and Nigerian authorities over the repatriation of dividends, worth billions of dollars.

The banking group said on Tuesday that the Nigerian Central Bank was reviewing new documentation and submissions made by Stanbic IBTC Bank, which is accused of playing a role in illegally transferring $8.1bn on behalf of MTN Nigeria — a claim Stanbic rejects.

The central bank had said earlier that Stanbic would face a $75m penalty for allegedly flouting Nigeria's foreign-exchange laws. 

But signalling a change of heart, the central bank said on Tuesday that it was examining the new documentation, and where justified, would review its penalty, according to Standard Bank statement.

"Furthermore, the [Central Bank of Nigeria] has confirmed that the bank will not be debited for $2.632bn, which the CBN had previously suggested that the bank should also be prepared to refund," the statement added.

In total, four banks had faced fines for allegedly flouting Nigeria's foreign- exchange laws.

MTN shares were up nearly 4% to R83.12 at lunchtime amid early indications of thawing of relations between its self and the Nigeria, which is its biggest market.

The debacle had contributed to MTN losing as much as a third of its value on the JSE earlier in September before coming back a little.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank confident banks are on top of potential property changes

Governor Lesetja Kganyago says banks are consistently stress-testing their portfolios
National
10 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Imperial and Standard Bank

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Imperial and Standard Bank
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: What SA’s banks have to say about state capture

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, talks to Business Day TV about the inquiry into state capture
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor gets the ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARC in court over ...
Companies
3.
MTN could be in the cross-hairs of cash-flush ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tourism council calls for Airbnb regulation
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.