A deal could be in the offing for Standard Bank's Nigerian unit and Nigeria's central bank
Standard Bank has raised hopes of a solution for its Nigerian subsidiary, which is ensnared in a dispute between MTN and Nigerian authorities over the repatriation of dividends, worth billions of dollars.
The banking group said on Tuesday that the Nigerian Central Bank was reviewing new documentation and submissions made by Stanbic IBTC Bank, which is accused of playing a role in illegally transferring $8.1bn on behalf of MTN Nigeria — a claim Stanbic rejects.
The central bank had said earlier that Stanbic would face a $75m penalty for allegedly flouting Nigeria's foreign-exchange laws.
But signalling a change of heart, the central bank said on Tuesday that it was examining the new documentation, and where justified, would review its penalty, according to Standard Bank statement.
"Furthermore, the [Central Bank of Nigeria] has confirmed that the bank will not be debited for $2.632bn, which the CBN had previously suggested that the bank should also be prepared to refund," the statement added.
In total, four banks had faced fines for allegedly flouting Nigeria's foreign- exchange laws.
MTN shares were up nearly 4% to R83.12 at lunchtime amid early indications of thawing of relations between its self and the Nigeria, which is its biggest market.
The debacle had contributed to MTN losing as much as a third of its value on the JSE earlier in September before coming back a little.
