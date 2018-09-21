New defence and aerospace group Paramount to focus on SA market

Global defence and aerospace group Paramount Group has established a local entity to pursue acquisition-led growth in the domestic market.

The establishment of Paramount South Africa marks Paramount Group’s indirect foray into its home market.

The local unit will offer among other things aerospace, internal security, customs and excise, border security and antipoaching services.

Since its establishment in 1994, the SA-based defence and aerospace group has sought growth outside the country.

"We have never done business in South Africa," Paramount founder Ivor Ichikowitz said. "We are one of a few companies that have never relied on their domestic market."

Ichikowitz said that Paramount did not initially prioritise the local market.

It was overtraded and not large enough, he said.

"The mission was to create a global entity".

Technology, research and development

However, the time was ripe for the group to establish Paramount South Africa in order to pursue local opportunities, Ichikowitz said, adding that while the company would be a stand-alone entity, it would have access to the group’s technology, research and development capabilities.

Notwithstanding cuts to SA’s defence budget, the local market had growth potential, he said, "because the demand is high:.

We believe that a lot of the expertise gained all over the world can help South Africa."

Ichikowitz and Paramount South Africa chairman Mathews Phosa said the entity would seek growth through acquisitions.

Phosa, who will spearhead Paramount South Africa’s growth, said some of the acquisition talks were advanced.

Ichikowitz said that there were a number of smaller companies locally that were struggling to realise their full potential, creating opportunities for consolidation.

It was premature to give more details, he said. "But [Paramount South Africa] will be out there with an open mind to identify companies that have the appropriate technology to add value to the South African industry and have a potential to find a place in Paramount global offering," he said.

Phosa said it was time to transform the local defence and aerospace industry.

"Change can no longer wait. The local industry can no longer indulge itself by doing the same things over again and expecting a different outcome.

"Paramount South Africa will be embarking on an investment and acquisitions drive, and technology transfer that will recharge South Africa’s defence industry," he said.

According to Phosa, the new entity would create a manufacturing capability locally and open up manufacturing opportunities for small, medium and micro-sized enterprises.

"We are not scared to be innovative," he said.

Phosa said that Paramount South Africa would have "a symbiotic relationship" with Paramount Group, which has government clients across five continents and manufacturing capability in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Ichikowitz and Phosa declined to disclose the shareholding in Paramount South Africa. Phosa would only confirm that he was a shareholder in the company.

