Shares in Tencent-backed Meituan rise on debut in Hong Kong

Meituan’s market value today dwarfs Groupon’s $2.3bn and Yelp’s $4.1bn. Xing owns about 573-million shares in Meituan, making his holdings worth about $5.3bn, more than either of the US-listed companies.

“This may be the most important decision in our investment journey in more than 10 years,” wrote Neil Shen, founding and managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, which owns about 12% of Meituan. “In this scuffle, Wang Xing led the team to fight more and more bravely, and it was a bloody battle in the fierce competition.”

At the listing ceremony on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, Xing praised the role of the company's almost 600,000 delivery persons and 50,000 employees in fuelling its growth.

“I also want to thank Steve Jobs, thank Apple, without iPhone, without mobile internet, everything we do today wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

Meituan’s wide variety of services has attracted users, but pushed it into the red. The company lost 22.8-billion yuan ($3.33bn) in the first four months of 2018, despite a big jump in revenue. It lost about $2.8bn in 2017.

The company bought bike-sharing firm Mobike for $2.7bn this year, an expensive acquisition that is straining its margins.

Alibaba, meanwhile, has been beefing up its offerings, snapping up food delivery service Ele.me and Baidu Waimai, which it plans to roll together with its lifestyle services app Koubei.

Bumper IPO year

Meituan’s stock rise was also helped by broad gains in Asian shares on Thursday as investors took a less bearish view on the effect of the US-China trade war on markets.

This year is set to be the biggest year for IPOs in Hong Kong since 2015, helped in part by a market rally late in 2017 and rules introduced in 2018 to attract tech companies by allowing them to weight voting rights in favour of their founders.

Hong Kong listings have raised $28.7bn so far in 2018, compared with $33.8bn raised in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But an 18% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng index from its January peak and an intensifying China-US trade war have clouded the prospects for other companies looking to go public, as investors become more cautious and selective.

Of the biggest 10 listings in Hong Kong 2018, just one, Zhenro Properties, is trading above its issue price.

Meituan is the second company with a dual-class share structure to go public in Hong Kong as well as the second multi-billion dollar tech float in the city this year, following in the footsteps of Xiaomi.

“It sends a relatively positive signal to the upcoming IPOs, but retail investors are unlikely to be particularly keen on this type [dual structure] of IPO for the time being,” Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, said of Meituan’s performance.

