Ferrari cuts long-term profit goal as it rolls out hybrid supercars

Milan — Ferrari has cut its long-term profit goal a month after the CEO called the targets of previous management "aspirational".

Ferrari now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in a range of €1.8bn-€2bn in 2022, down from the old target of €2bn, Louis Camilleri told investors.

The revision casts a pall over an otherwise upbeat presentation, which included a slew of new cars and a focus on hybrid engines. The cut shows the pressure facing Camilleri, who took over from long-term predecessor Sergio Marchionne in July, just days before the legendary Fiat and Ferrari boss suddenly passed away.

The stock fell as much as 3.7% in Milan before making up most of the decline after Ferrari raised its dividend and announced a €1.5bn share buyback plan. The shares were down 0.5% at 1pm.

Ferrari has gained about a third in 2018, which makes it the second-best performer in the Stoxx 600 automobiles and parts index in 2018, behind Peugeot.

'Ambitious but doable'

The profit goal is "ambitious but doable", Camilleri said, as he unveiled plans to add electric power to more than half Ferrari’s line-up. The company will make its first sport utility vehicle (SUV), highlighting how even a manufacturer long synonymous with high-performance petrol cars is going with the times to meet its growth targets.

About 60% of total production will have a hybrid engine by 2022 and Ferrari will start selling an SUV called the Purosangue — or "thoroughbred" — by then, the company said as it briefed investors on its five-year development plan.

For purist Ferrari fans worried about that new direction, there was also a taste of what Ferrari does best: the carbon-fibre, 810-horsepower Monza charged with a V-12 engine in one-seat and two-seat versions.

Camilleri, who took over from Marchionne in July, has a lot riding on the broader portfolio. He inherited a target from his predecessor of doubling profit to €2bn by 2022.

While the Monza is part of an ultra-rare, ultra-expensive crop of special editions, it is a niche that is important for carmakers like Ferrari and rivals such as Lamborghini. It helps burnish their high-performance credentials and guarantees a buzz with buyers and fans alike, while helping the bottom line because margins on these cars are even higher than with the standard edition models.

Bloomberg