Aurecon’s contract exposes Acsa to conflict of interest claims

The award of a contract to Aurecon SA by Airports Company SA (Acsa) to help develop a cargo facility at OR Tambo International Airport has exposed the state-owned airports operator to allegations of a conflict of interest, following the brief tenure of Lulu Gwagwa as its non-executive chair.

Gwagwa, CEO of investment company Lereko Investments and a board member of FirstRand, Massmart and Sun International, is also the chair of Aurecon SA, an infrastructure management consultancy. It is part of the Aurecon global engineering consulting group and is responsible for all operations in Africa.

In a Sens announcement on Monday September 10, Acsa told noteholders that "Gwagwa will no longer be taking up the position of non-executive director and chair" of Acsa and that Deon Botha would continue acting as the board’s chair. Although the cabinet approved Gwagwa’s appointment in August, the nature and the reasons for its reversal last week were not provided. The transport department would say only that Gwagwa had declined the appointment, although this came weeks after her appointment had already been announced.

Gwagwa has not responded to Business Day’s e-mailed request for comment made last week. Aurecon referred all queries to Acsa.

Details of a R400m project, called Midfield Cargo Development, allegedly show that it was allocated to Aurecon SA in July 2018, as confirmed in a letter to an Aurecon official signed on July 26 by Mthuthuzeli Mboniswa, group manager of Acsa’s supply-chain management unit. The buyers for Acsa were identified in the letter, which was seen by Business Day, as Thami Mncube and Louis Kombora, and the project manager as Kenosi Mokolobate.

The letter could not be independently authenticated and Acsa has questioned its veracity, saying that the tender was cancelled in April and that it has not been re-published. The tender will be published only once the scope is finalised and investment approval obtained from the relevant capex committees and the board, Acsa said. Instead, Aurecon was appointed to provide scoping and professional services for development for the Midfield cargo terminal, and that the amount involved was R4.9m.

However, a source at Acsa insisted that the letter was authentic and that the amount of R400m was indeed accurate. He said also that the tender for the Midfield Cargo Development was not advertised as required under Treasury regulations. He expected this amount to grow far greater with the inclusion of procurement and construction.

An earlier scoping document described the work as "professional services for the design, procurement and supervision of the construction of Midfield cargo facilities at OR Tambo". This means that under standard engineering practice, Aurecon should also be appointed for the supervision phase to avoid detached liability, though Acsa denied following this practice.