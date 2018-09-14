The Post Office turnaround: a game-changer

Winning the contract to pay social grants was a decisive breakthrough in the battle to revive the Post Office.

With it though will come a whole raft of necessary new investments. Apart from technology, post offices now need improved security, with one or two already having been robbed of social grants cash.

There are some other positives too: the Treasury, it seems, has realised that cutting the Post Office subsidy was not such a good idea after all. It is in discussions with the Post Office to reinstate a permanent subsidy. This will be a game-changer for the future.

The Treasury has also been warming to the bank idea. It has tabled the Financial Matters Amendment Bill, which will allow a state-owned company to apply for a banking licence. It has also warmed to the payment of social grants idea.

While the Treasury had until 2017 insisted the solution lay mainly with the banks, the banks did not come to the party, and did not adjust the cost of withdrawals for social grant recipients. At the Post Office (as well as retail merchants) these are free at the point of service.