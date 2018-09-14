Fly me to the moon — okay, says Elon Musk

Sydney — Elon Musk’s rocket company has signed up its first passenger for a flight around the moon, taking a giant leap towards commercialising space travel.

The person’s identity will be revealed on September 17, SpaceX. said in a tweet. Asked whether he’d be the first passenger, Musk — who’s also the CEO of Tesla — posted an emoji of a Japanese flag.

"SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard out BFR launch vehicle — an important step towards enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space. Find out who’s flying and why on Monday, September 17."