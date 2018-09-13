The Post Office turnaround: Barnes rides into town

Not only was the banking licence idea not enthusiastically received, but Barnes’s appeals to the government for funding to solve some of the company’s most dire problems – leaking roofs and broken windows – fell on deaf ears.

"It soon became clear to me that the Post Office is going to be kept but not invested in. We were not a priority budget. In fact, we were regarded as a replaceable service," he says.

A year later, Barnes changed tack. "I said we are not a Post Office; we are a collection of irreplaceable state infrastructure that could never be replicated today. Nobody could roll out today what the Post Office already has.

"Why can’t we collect all monies and pay all the monies on behalf of government?"

The next 18 months were "a war of high resistance" against the department of social development to win government support for the Post Office to distribute social grants. The idea was that instead of allowing the private sector to profit off social grants, "we could invest in infrastructure that government owns already. As more government services come to the Post Office, the Post Office will become more competitive."

Treasury was sceptical and social development officials and their minister, Bathabile Dlamini, seemed set on keeping the social grants contract with CPS.

And then, after no movement for months, the logjam was broken and in December 2017 the Post Office was quite suddenly placed on the spot and asked to gear up to pay social grants.

"There were some turning points — the change in government helped and we got a new minister. It also helped that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the head of the interministerial committee set up to deal with the problem. She is a person who makes decisions based on facts," says Barnes.

At first, the plan had been that the Post Office would run only the electronic payments and the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) would put out a tender for the cash payments.

However, in May 2018, the tender to do cash payments was cancelled by social development minister Susan Shabangu. The Post Office had to scramble to gear up within a matter of months to pay 17-million grants with a value of R160bn a year.