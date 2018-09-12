Record profitability for Hermes after China-driven boom

Paris — Hermes International reported record first-half profitability as the maker of $10,000-plus Birkin handbags benefited from brisk sales in China, a trend that shows no sign of easing off even as stock prices slump in the Asian nation.

Recurring operating income amounted to 34.5% of sales, up 0.2 of a percentage point, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts predicted 34.4%, based on the median estimate compiled by Bloomberg News.

Investors in the luxury sector are watching closely to see if a China-driven boom will drift to a soft landing or if wallets will snap abruptly closed. In July, Hermes reported that first-half sales rose 13% in Asia at constant exchange rates despite a rout in the Shanghai stock exchange and concerns about a trade war with the US

"There’s not been any change in trend so far," CEO Axel Dumas said of China on a call with reporters.

Recurring operating income climbed 6% to €985m in the first half, "thanks to a particularly sound growth" and favourable currency rates, the company said. Hermes reiterated its goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

Hermes shares climbed 3.4% to €552 at 9.11am in Paris. They have returned 28% in the past year, compared to a 4% return for a Bloomberg Intelligence index of European luxury-goods stocks.

Bloomberg