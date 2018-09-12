Companies

Record profitability for Hermes after China-driven boom

12 September 2018 - 14:26 Robert Williams
The Hermes sign outside the luxury group’s shop in Bordeaux, France. Picture: REUTERS
The Hermes sign outside the luxury group’s shop in Bordeaux, France. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Hermes International reported record first-half profitability as the maker of $10,000-plus Birkin handbags benefited from brisk sales in China, a trend that shows no sign of easing off even as stock prices slump in the Asian nation.

Recurring operating income amounted to 34.5% of sales, up 0.2 of a percentage point, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts predicted 34.4%, based on the median estimate compiled by Bloomberg News.

Investors in the luxury sector are watching closely to see if a China-driven boom will drift to a soft landing or if wallets will snap abruptly closed. In July, Hermes reported that first-half sales rose 13% in Asia at constant exchange rates despite a rout in the Shanghai stock exchange and concerns about a trade war with the US

"There’s not been any change in trend so far," CEO Axel Dumas said of China on a call with reporters.

Recurring operating income climbed 6% to €985m in the first half, "thanks to a particularly sound growth" and favourable currency rates, the company said. Hermes reiterated its goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

Hermes shares climbed 3.4% to €552 at 9.11am in Paris. They have returned 28% in the past year, compared to a 4% return for a Bloomberg Intelligence index of European luxury-goods stocks.

Bloomberg

Najib pleads not guilty to corruption, breach of trust charges in 1MDB trial

The former prime minister faces fines and up to 20 years in jail if convicted — but could be spared a whipping due to his age
World
2 months ago

African miners accepting one-time payments to settle government disputes worries investors

The move is often used to get redress from old contracts, and while not illegal, it may test the boundaries of regulations
World
2 months ago

Martin Sorrell's farewell package faces investor backlash

Anger over the handling of Sorrell’s multimillion-pound departure payout is set to dominate WPP’s annual meeting in London
Companies
3 months ago

Luxury powerhouse Gucci brings craftsmanship in-house

Huge demand from China sees the global fashion brand tighten its grip on suppliers
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?
Companies
2.
Advtech details takeover bid for private ...
Companies
3.
Resilient board committee formed to tackle ...
Companies / Property
4.
Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Director’s share sales added to MTN’s woes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.