Elon Musk takes a page from the Henry Ford manual to get Tesla output on track

Streamlining production comes down to the paint work as the company removes two of seven colours from its lineup

11 September 2018 - 09:15 Angus Whitley
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Sydney — Elon Musk’s efforts to streamline production at Tesla have gotten down to the paint work.

The electric-car maker will ditch two of seven colours offered to buyers on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing, CEO Musk said in a tweet.

Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver will be available only as a special request and will cost more, he said:

"Moving 2 of 7 Tesla colors off menu on Wednesday to simplify manufacturing. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special request, but at higher price."

The announcement follows a chaotic week for Tesla in which Musk lost his chief accounting officer after less than a month on the job, then smoked marijuana during a late-night podcast hosted by a California comedian.

In a blog postdated September 7, Musk said Tesla is about to build and deliver more than twice as many cars as it did last quarter, without being specific about whether the company would accomplish this feat in the third or fourth quarter.

During the three months that ended in June, Tesla produced 53,339 vehicles and delivered 40,740.

The only forecast Tesla had given previously for the third quarter was that it would produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s.

Bloomberg

