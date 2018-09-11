Companies

Advtech signs deal with Monash SA as acquisition spree continues

11 September 2018 - 10:25 Andries Mahlangu
Advtech's Rosebank College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.Picture: Rosebank College
Advtech's Rosebank College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.Picture: Rosebank College

Private education group Advtech said on Tuesday it had secured control of Monash SA (MSA) to expand its higher education portfolio.

The proposed deal comes on the heels of other acquisitions that Advtech concluded, including Capsicum Culinary Studio, The Private Hotel School and Oxbridge Academy.

The tertiary division contributed 39% of total revenue in the six months to June, according to Advtech’s recent results.

Monash SA is a joint venture between the Monash University and Laureate Education, the world’s largest private higher education network.

Advtech said in a statement that the acquisition would bring its tertiary student complement to more than 40,000 full-time and 30,000 distance students.

The transaction, which will entail an amount of R343m, plus cash on hand and working capital adjustments at the effective date, is subject to regulatory approval. The maximum value of the transition is R500m

"MSA’s reputation for academic excellence aligns with Advtech’s values and will support its growth strategy," the company said in a statement.

The share price was relatively flat at R14.65 in early trade on Tuesday on the JSE, valuing the company at R7.8bn.

Economy’s woes could hurt AdvTech, Curro

Though there is vibrancy in the schools sector, prolonged economic difficulties in SA may put a brake on growth
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Acquisitive Advtech buys more schools, but payout stays at 2017 levels

The private education group says its expansion plans need ‘significant funding’ so it is prudent to maintain the dividend
Companies
15 days ago

Stadio buys land to expand multiversity offering

The Durbanville development will be the fledgling tertiary-education venture’s first large greenfield investment
Companies
3 months ago

Too early for report card on tertiary education firms

AdvTech’s schools division clouds the picture and Stadio, unbundled last year, still has to show its track record
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH | The KFC ad banned by the Advertising ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
AVI pays special dividend, but warns of a tough ...
Companies
3.
Marijuana puffing Elon Musk could see Tesla go up ...
Companies
4.
Nedbank CEO warns ANC’s land plan could trigger ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mall of Africa owner Attacq declares maiden ...
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.