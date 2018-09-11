Advtech signs deal with Monash SA as acquisition spree continues

Private education group Advtech said on Tuesday it had secured control of Monash SA (MSA) to expand its higher education portfolio.

The proposed deal comes on the heels of other acquisitions that Advtech concluded, including Capsicum Culinary Studio, The Private Hotel School and Oxbridge Academy.

The tertiary division contributed 39% of total revenue in the six months to June, according to Advtech’s recent results.

Monash SA is a joint venture between the Monash University and Laureate Education, the world’s largest private higher education network.

Advtech said in a statement that the acquisition would bring its tertiary student complement to more than 40,000 full-time and 30,000 distance students.

The transaction, which will entail an amount of R343m, plus cash on hand and working capital adjustments at the effective date, is subject to regulatory approval. The maximum value of the transition is R500m

"MSA’s reputation for academic excellence aligns with Advtech’s values and will support its growth strategy," the company said in a statement.

The share price was relatively flat at R14.65 in early trade on Tuesday on the JSE, valuing the company at R7.8bn.