Marijuana puffing Elon Musk could see Tesla go up in smoke

There was a time when Elon Musk’s live-streamed puff of marijuana would have only enhanced the image of an iconoclastic business magnate who cannot be bothered by social conventions in his quest to change the world.

But an ill-advised tweet in August by the SA-born Tesla CEO, who matriculated from Pretoria Boys’ High, led to serious questions about his stability and self-medication, changing the narrative in ways he seems not to have grasped.

"It’s particularly troubling given the issues that he has had already," said Kabrina Chang, an associate professor at the Boston University Questrom School of Business in the US, who studies corporate ethics and labour laws.

"If I were a board member or investor, this would not give me a ton of confidence that he’s moving in that direction. It does not seem like forward progress in terms of governance and professionalism of Tesla."

Musk, 47, sipped whiskey during a two-and-a-half-hour podcast with comedian Joe Rogan late on Thursday that touched on topics from flame throwers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe.

While he said he was "not a regular smoker of weed", he took a drag from what Rogan described as a blunt containing tobacco mixed with marijuana, which is legal in California.

"You want some of it? You probably can’t because stockholders, right?" Rogan asked. Musk replied "I mean, it’s legal, right?" and then took a drag.