AVI rewards shareholders with special dividend

Consumer goods group AVI rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend of R2.50 per share, as lower costs in the year to end-June meant earnings growth outstripped slow revenue growth.

AVI, whose portfolio of well-known brands includes Five Roses and Spitz, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the year to June were up 7% from the prior year, to R5.43.

Group operating profit was up 7% to R2.55bn and net profit increased 8% to R1.67bn.

That was off a revenue increase of just 2% to R13.44bn.

AVI said it increased selling prices in select product categories only, to minimise high input cost pressures. But "in most cases, selling prices were maintained throughout

the year to support sales volumes", the company said.

AVI’s competitors on supermarket shelves include Tiger Brands, though it also has fashion and fishing businesses.

AVI’s biggest division, food and beverages — made up of Entyce Beverages, Snackworks, and I&J — grew revenue by 2% to R10.2bn and operating profit by 7.4% to R1.9bn.

The fashion brands division — encompassing personal care, and footwear and apparel — grew its revenue by 1.5% to R3.1bn, and operating profit by 6.2% to R645m.

The company said in its results statement on Monday that efficiencies and a relatively stronger rand helped its margins during the review period.

"Despite lower price inflation and limited gains in sales volumes, the ongoing efforts to reduce procurement costs and improve factory efficiencies supported an improvement in the consolidated gross profit margin for the year," it said.

"Improved exchange rates compared with last year and benign inflation in our basket of key raw materials priced in foreign currencies contributed further to this improvement."

But it cautioned that the difficult trading environment is likely to persist in the current financial year, citing constrained consumer spending and the recent weakness in the rand.

In addition to the special dividend, AVI declared an ordinary final dividend of R2.60 per share, bringing the total for the year to R4.35, which was up 7.4% on the year-ago period.