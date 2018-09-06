Companies

PayPal reports 62% of South Africans bought online from overseas retailers in the past year

PayPal estimates South Africans will spend more than R45bn online this year, with clothing the most popular item and the US the most popular place to buy from

06 September 2018 - 12:29 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN

Clothing‚ footwear and accessories are the items South Africans mostly buy online from abroad‚ according to online payments company PayPal.

About 62% of South African online shoppers purchased something from an overseas retailer in the past 12 months‚ compared to 43% the previous year.

Clothing‚ footwear and accessories came in as the most common cross-border purchase (68%)‚ with jewellery and watches (62%) the second most popular, and consumer electronics — computers‚ tablets‚ mobile devices and peripherals — the third purchase of choice (54%).

In its annual cross-border e-commerce report‚ which examines the online and cross-border shopping behaviour of 34,052 consumers‚ PayPal and market research company Ipsos, say online shopping is expected to increase over the next 24 months‚ with a forecasted total spend of R61.9bn in 2020. The reason: 75% of adults interviewed highlighted the convenience of shopping online.

"Advances in technology‚ such as mobile technology and access to data‚ have made it easier for South Africans to shop online‚" said Efi Dahan‚ GM for PayPal Russia‚ the Middle East and Africa. "South African online shoppers have realised that buying from overseas is not the hassle it once was‚ and that they can purchase must-have items‚ often at a better price."

According to the report‚ South Africans are likely to spend more than R45bn online this year‚ with more than 60% making a purchase from an overseas retailer.

South African online shoppers purchasing from overseas chose the US as their shopping destination of choice (34%) due to better prices‚ availability and variety of styles‚ followed by China (28%) and the UK (16%).

