Ford recalls 2-million pickups in North America over fiery seat-belt fault

The safety campaign will cost Ford about $140m which will be reflected in its third-quarter earnings

06 September 2018 - 16:53 Ryan Beene
UPDATED 06 September 2018 - 17:22
The Ford F-150 pick-up is the world’s best-selling passenger vehicle. Picture: NEWSPRESS USA
The Ford F-150 pick-up is the world’s best-selling passenger vehicle. Picture: NEWSPRESS USA

Washington — Ford Motor will recall about 2-million F-150 pickups in North America to fix faulty seat-belt components that have sparked fires following crashes, after US automotive safety regulators began an investigation into the issue last month.

The safety campaign will cost about $140m, and the expense will be reflected in Ford’s third-quarter earnings results, the second-largest US vehicle maker said in a regulatory filing. The company is maintaining its 2018 profit forecast.

Faulty seat-belt pre-tensioners in the F-150s can spark excessively in a crash and ignite other materials or gases in the vehicle, according to a recall notice posted by the US’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Ford is aware of 17 reports of smoke or a fire in the US linked to the issue, but no injuries. Six incidents also were reported in Canada, according to a company statement.

The pre-tensioners set off an explosive charge when sensors detect an accident to rapidly retract the belt instantly to secure passengers. Excess sparks may ignite gases in the body pillar that houses the pre-tensioners, which may then cause carpet and other materials to catch fire, Ford said.

The callback covers F-150 pickup models from 2015 through to 2018. It’s the second time in less than a year that Ford has recalled more than 1-million of its highly profitable pickups. Ford took an estimated $267m charge in the fourth quarter of last year to recall and fix faulty door latches on 1.3-million F-Series pickups, including the F-150.

NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation of the pre-tensioner defect in August after five fires were reported to the agency. Three vehicles were destroyed by fires, and in two cases the fires self-extinguished, according to NHTSA.

Bloomberg

