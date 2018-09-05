Toyota recalls a million hybrid cars for problem that could cause fires

Tokyo — Japanese car giant Toyota has recalled more than a million hybrid cars globally due to a technical problem that could in the worst case cause a fire in the vehicles.

The recall for safety checks affects 1.03-million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.

Of the 1.03-million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.

"The electrical wiring … could short-circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving," the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.

"In the worst case, this could lead to a fire in the vehicle."

A spokeswoman for Toyota Japan said she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan as a result of the possible defect.

"It is difficult to know if and how many times exactly such an incident has occurred," she told AFP.

Toyota has sold more than 10-million hybrid petrol-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.

In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37-million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.

The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9-million vehicles involved.

AFP