Libstar must make good on its margin promises

But at least investors now have a maiden set of numbers with which to work – which may have been one of the reasons the company had a positive day on the JSE on Tuesday, while most other SA Inc stocks fell in a heap.

While operating profit fell almost 14% to R223m, and that partly due to foreign exchange losses, Libstar has been able to drive through positive growth in volumes, as well as an increase in organic sales.

It will need to make good on its margin promises though. Its gross profit margin fell to just under 21%, partly due to lower mushroom prices.

But the company says price increases it has passed on to customers, as well as cost cuts, have restored margins to previous levels and these should be maintained to the end of the year. Any disappointment here will take a further toll on the share price, now down more than 20% since its May debut.

Libstar’s earnings are weighted towards the second half of the year and the crucial Christmas trading period, which, given SA’s recession, may be bleak.

Investors will also want further clarity on Libstar’s ability to pay dividends, which, unsurprisingly given its debt, were not forthcoming in the half-year.