WATCH: How Stadio swung into an interim profit

Private tertiary education specialist Stadio swung to profitability during the interim period.

Core headline earnings came in at R32m from a loss of R3m, revenue surged to R207m from R33m, largely driven by acquisitions. But the company did not declare a dividend. It has warned of the rising costs involved in meeting the operational requirements of its underlying institutions for the 2019 academic year.

CEO Chris van der Merwe spoke to Business Day TV about the copany’s interim results.