Stadio swings into profit, but warns of rising costs

03 September 2018 - 10:06 Andries Mahlangu
Tertiary education group Stadio returned to profit in the six months to June, after swelling its revenue through acquisitions.

But the company cautioned the market not to extrapolate the current performance into the second half, as costs are expected to rise to meet the operational requirements of the underlying institutions for the 2019 academic year.

Stadio is on an acquisition drive and has a long-term goal of creating what it calls a "multiversity" of 100,000 students.

Stadio listed on JSE in 2017 following its unbundling from private education group Curro. Both companies belong to the PSG Group stable.

The company said core headline earnings rose to R32m, from a loss of R3m a year ago.

Revenue surged to R296.8m, from R33.1m, after the company consolidated institutions it bought, including Lisof and associated property companies Wadam and Histodox.

MBS Education Investments, which owns the whole of Milpark Education, was consolidated in March.

Group student enrolments rose 10% from a year ago, to 27,777.

"The growth in revenue, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), and headline earnings per share (HEPS) from the prior reporting period is attributable to the successful execution of Stadio’s organic and acquisitive growth plan," the company said in its results statement on Monday.

Diluted HEPS of 3.5c compared with a loss of 0.8c per share a year ago.

No dividend was declared.

