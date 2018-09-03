Companies

MULTICHOICE

Phuthuma Nathi investors to get R1.3bn

MultiChoice’s empowerment scheme is one of SA’s successful broad-based BEE schemes

03 September 2018 - 05:03 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

MultiChoice’s empowerment scheme investors are set to receive R1.3bn in dividends this week. The Phuthuma Nathi empowerment scheme has paid R10.4bn in dividends to black investors since it was launched in 2006.

Phuthuma Nathi is one of SA’s successful broad-based BEE schemes. "Our Phuthuma Nathi share scheme is an economic transformation success story," said Phuthuma Nathi chair Mandla Langa.

Since launching Phuthuma Nathi 11 years ago, shareholders have received dividends each year, starting at 43c in the first year and increasing to R19.56 an ordinary share in 2018.

"These dividends make a big difference in the lives of our shareholders," Langa said.

MultiChoice SA chair Nolo Letele said: "We are proud of our BBBEE scheme, Phuthuma Nathi, and our contribution to economic transformation in SA."

Local suppliers

MultiChoice has invested R2.5bn in the production of local shows and R2.3bn in sport, Letele said.

"In the past financial year we spent R10.9bn on our local suppliers and over R133m on grants and interest-free loans to SMMEs [small, medium and micro enterprises]. We are about changing lives," he said.

MultiChoice is facing increased competition from online video streaming platforms such as Netflix.

MultiChoice has said the Independent Communications Authority of SA should look into levelling the playing field to enable other pay-TV operators to compete with over-the-top players such as Netflix.

Newzroom Afrika was not the best of those who applied, EFF alleges

The party has also demanded that all information and ratings of the private company tasked with adjudication be made public
National
5 days ago

Newzroom Afrika to prioritise employees of former ANN7

Manyi told Business Day on Tuesday that about 350 Afro Worldview staff were now without jobs
Companies
5 days ago

MultiChoice to replace Mzwanele Manyi's Afro Worldview with black-owned channel

Afro Worldview, formerly the Gupta-owned ANN7, has stopped airing, and a replacement will be announced within a week
Companies
13 days ago

SABC denies it will pocket up to R900m a year from Multichoice contract

The public broadcaster says the agreement contains ‘commercially sensitive information’ and so will not release details of the contract
National
17 days ago

