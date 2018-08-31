WATCH: How the latest instalment in the MTN Nigeria saga could play out

Shares in MTN and Standard Bank were under pressure on Thursday after the Nigerian central bank ordered the two companies to return billions of rand.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) claims that MTN illegally repatriated $8.1bn between 2007 and 2015. Standard Bank is in hot water for issuing foreign exchange to MTN — a move that the central bank says violated foreign exchange laws.

Africa Analysis director Dobek Pater and Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital spoke to Business Day TV about what the central bank’s demands mean for the two South African blue chips.