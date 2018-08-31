UK’s payday lender Wonga collapses with ‘few tears shed’

London — Wonga, which became Britain’s biggest payday lender but faced accusations of targeting vulnerable customers, has collapsed into administration.

The company board "concluded that it is appropriate to place the businesses into administration", it said in a statement on its website late Thursday.

Corporate undertakers at Grant Thornton have been appointed to carry out the administration. Wonga, which employs 500 people, is thought to have about 220,000 borrowers.

"Wonga customers can continue to use Wonga services to manage their existing loans but the UK business will not be accepting any new loan applications," the lender said. "Wonga’s overseas businesses continue to trade and are not part of this announcement."

Wonga’s tumble comes after a rise in compensation claims following a government crackdown on the payday loans industry. Earlier this month, Wonga said its struggles were due to a "significant" increase industry-wide in people making claims in relation to historic loans.

Wonga has faced a barrage of criticism over the high interest it charges on its loans and has been accused of targeting the vulnerable.

"There will be few tears shed over Wonga’s woes which have seen its chickens come home to roost over business practices likened to legal loan-sharking," said Steve Turner, the assistant general secretary of Unite, Britain’s biggest trade union. "Wonga and the emergence of similar payday loan vultures are a symbol of everything that is wrong with our economy, which sees too many people trapped in insecure work and a spiral of debt because of shrinking incomes."

In 2014, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator said it was bringing in stricter affordability checks to the industry and introducing a cap on the cost of payday loans on the amount borrowed per day. That year, Wonga introduced a new management team and wrote off £220m of debt belonging to 330,000 customers after admitting making loans to people who could not afford to repay them.

The FCA said Wonga customers should continue to make outstanding payments. "All existing agreements remain in place and will not be affected by the proposed administration," it said.

Business Day reported in June that Wonga’s South African founder, Errol Damelin, quit its board in 2014, amid intense scrutiny of the UK’s payday lending industry.

AFP